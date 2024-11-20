Simelane urges RAF to end misuse of funds

She says the funds are meant to help crash victims cover their medical bills and pay for physical rehabilitation.

"Their rehabilitation does not just end with physical recovery. It also involves restoring hope, personal dignity, and giving opportunities because the road to recovery after an accident is often long and difficult."

Simelane says there have been crash survivors who have been taken advantage of by unethical lawyers, some of whom have already been arrested.

She has urged survivors to be responsible with their funds.





READ: RAF corruption crackdown secures 28 convictions

The MEC spoke at the launch of a renovated rehabilitation centre at Clairwood Hospital on Tuesday.

"The team of physiotherapists, doctors and healthcare workers who will use this facility are all instrumental in minimising people's long-term disability."