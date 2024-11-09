 RAF corruption crackdown secures 28 convictions
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The Road Accident Fund says it has secured convictions against 28 individuals for corruption over the past three years. 

Road Accident Fund
Spokesperson McIntosh Polela says investigators nabbed 44 people between 2021 and 2024.

They include an employee, a police officer, two doctors and three attorneys.

Polela says the charges range from soliciting money to fast-track a claim to making fraudulent claims to the value of R48 million.

"It is with great delight that we've had these convictions. We hope the more than 1 000 cases that have been referred to law enforcement agencies will result in more convictions because what we want to do is to send a very strong message that government money cannot be abused." 

