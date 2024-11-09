RAF corruption crackdown secures 28 convictions

Spokesperson McIntosh Polela says investigators nabbed 44 people between 2021 and 2024.

They include an employee, a police officer, two doctors and three attorneys.

Polela says the charges range from soliciting money to fast-track a claim to making fraudulent claims to the value of R48 million.

"It is with great delight that we've had these convictions. We hope the more than 1 000 cases that have been referred to law enforcement agencies will result in more convictions because what we want to do is to send a very strong message that government money cannot be abused."

