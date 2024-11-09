RAF corruption crackdown secures 28 convictions
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Road Accident Fund says it has secured
convictions against 28 individuals for corruption over the past three years.
The Road Accident Fund says it has secured convictions against 28 individuals for corruption over the past three years.
Spokesperson McIntosh Polela says investigators nabbed 44 people between 2021 and 2024.
They include an employee, a police officer, two doctors and three attorneys.
READ: eThekwini residents raise service delivery issues with cabinet
Polela says the charges range from soliciting money to fast-track a claim to making fraudulent claims to the value of R48 million.
"It is with great delight that we've had these convictions. We hope the more than 1 000 cases that have been referred to law enforcement agencies will result in more convictions because what we want to do is to send a very strong message that government money cannot be abused."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Remote work: Are you being underpaid for your talent?
Are remote workers getting shortchanged just for living elsewhere?Stacey & J Sbu 19 hours ago
-
Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we prote...Carol Ofori 20 hours ago