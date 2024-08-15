Malema to brief media amid Shivambu resignation reports
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is set to address the media on Thursday afternoon amid reports that his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, had quit the party.
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is set to address the media on Thursday afternoon amid reports that his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, had quit the party.
The party described the briefing as urgent.
Multiple reports on Thursday morning claimed that Shivambu’s time at the EFF has come to an end.
READ: Leaked affidavit details how EFF ‘benefitted’ from VBS
He has been Malema’s deputy since the party’s inception in 2013, after holding the same position during their time at the ANC Youth League.
The SABC is reporting that Shivambu has requested to be released from all his duties in the party and parliament.
ALSO READ: NPA threatens legal action after leaking of VBS affidavit
Shivambu’s name has continually cropped up in the VBS scandal, with a leaked affidavit by the mutual bank’s former chairperson detailing how he and his brother allegedly benefited from the now-defunct bank
He has denied any wrongdoing.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Did you know your favourite colour actually means this?
A look into the psychology of colour...Stacey & J Sbu 17 minutes ago
-
Challenging conditions for KZN anglers - KZN Report
Plenty of whales have been spotted enjoying the Durban sun this past wee...East Coast Breakfast 19 minutes ago