Malema to brief media amid Shivambu resignation reports

The party described the briefing as urgent.

Multiple reports on Thursday morning claimed that Shivambu’s time at the EFF has come to an end.





He has been Malema’s deputy since the party’s inception in 2013, after holding the same position during their time at the ANC Youth League.

The SABC is reporting that Shivambu has requested to be released from all his duties in the party and parliament.





Shivambu’s name has continually cropped up in the VBS scandal, with a leaked affidavit by the mutual bank’s former chairperson detailing how he and his brother allegedly benefited from the now-defunct bank

He has denied any wrongdoing.





