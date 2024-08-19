Ship loses 99 containers off Richards Bay coast

This after 99 containers fell overboard, when the vessel transporting them, ran into rough waters on Thursday night.

According to SAMSA, the Maltese-flagged ship was sailing to Maputo Bay.

The authority's Tebogo Ramatjie says however after an assessment, a decision was taken to redirect the ship to Gqeberha.

He says they have issued a navigational warning to alert other vessels in the area.





Ramatjie says the ship's owners have assured them that the containers aren't carrying any hazardous material.

"The vessel, built in 2024, measures 336 meters in length, 51 meters in height, and has a draft of 14.8 meters.

"Given her draft, Port of Ngqura has been identified as the only suitable port of refuge. Stowage collapses have been confirmed, and the affected containers will need to be discharged at a container port facility upon arrival. The owners are cooperating with authorities."

In a similar incident last month, 44 containers toppled into the sea, when a French vessel sailed into a storm in the Eastern Cape.





