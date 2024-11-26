Shauwn Mkhize raid linked to taxes

The taxman has confirmed that Tuesday's raid is linked to their efforts to combat tax evasion in the construction industry.

A swarm of police officers and SARS officials wearing latex gloves and masks have left the property of the well-known businesswoman after a day long search.

Although it’s unclear what exactly they were looking for, officials were seen leaving the property with documents inside clear plastic bags.

In a statement, SARS says it conducted the raid after the KZN High Court granted them a preservation order and a search and seizure warrant in the case against Mkhize and others.





The orders were to secure evidence of potential non-compliance with tax laws and to prevent the dissolution of realisable assets , which could hinder the collection of taxes.

It says it’s been probing matters around the construction industry to ensure it complies with tax laws over the past few years.

Tuesday was not for the first time that Mkhize locked horns with the nation’s tax-collecting authority for allegedly evading tax.

In 2020, SARS successfully obtained a liquidation order against Mkhize's company Zikhuluse Cleaning, Maintenance and Transport for owing about R204-million in unpaid taxes.





