SARS raids home of Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Some 15
police vehicles were parked outside the three entrances of the Durban north
mansion of prominent socialite and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize on Tuesday.
Police confirmed they were accompanying South African Revenue Service officials who are believed to be conducting a raid linked to her tax affairs.
More officers were seen inside the property where a locksmith and safe specialist entered carrying drills and other equipment.
A source confirmed to Newswatch that the search is in connection to a tax-related court order issued in May.
The source further said more searches are taking place at the businesswoman's other properties in Pietermaritzburg, and Sandton.
A security guard was also reportedly arrested for possession of five unlicensed firearms.
Details around the alleged arrest are yet to be confirmed by the police.
