SARS raids home of Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize

Police confirmed they were accompanying South African Revenue Service officials who are believed to be conducting a raid linked to her tax affairs.

More officers were seen inside the property where a locksmith and safe specialist entered carrying drills and other equipment.

A source confirmed to Newswatch that the search is in connection to a tax-related court order issued in May.

The source further said more searches are taking place at the businesswoman's other properties in Pietermaritzburg, and Sandton.

A security guard was also reportedly arrested for possession of five unlicensed firearms.

Details around the alleged arrest are yet to be confirmed by the police.









