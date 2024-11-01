PSL soccer star Shaune Mogaila granted bail following fatal crash
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The Premier Soccer League player linked to a crash that claimed the life of a child in Gauteng has been granted bail.
On Wednesday, a nine-year-old girl died after Shaune Mogaila collided head-on with another car on the East Rand, in Johannesburg.
The driver of the vehicle and a 13-year-old passenger are in a critical condition in hospital.
Mogaila appeared before a court in Thembisa on Friday afternoon, where he was granted bail of R20 000.
The soccer star faces charges of culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving.
His case was postponed to February 2025.
