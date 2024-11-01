Corruption charges against Kodwa, Mackay dropped
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Charges against former sports minister Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused former Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings executive Jehan Mackay have been withdrawn.
Charges against former sports minister Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused former Enterprise Outsourcing Holdings executive Jehan Mackay have been withdrawn.
The duo briefly appeared before the Pretoria High Court on Friday morning.
The former minister was implicated in a R1.6 million rand graft case and accused of accepting bribes, in return for his influence over IT tenders for the government.
Kodwa says he's ready to get back to work now that he's been cleared of corruption charges.
READ: Kodwa, MacKay graft case postponed to next Friday
"I am in the job market. I am available. I can be a journalist as you know that I am unemployed," he said.
He's been speaking to the media outside court.
"I am really grateful that I am talking to you as a free man. My first responsibility now, is to make sure I align myself with activities of the ANC."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Here’s how much Checkers Sixty60 drivers earn
Have you ever wondered how much drivers make working for Checkers Sixty6...Stacey & J Sbu 14 minutes ago
-
Flashback Friday: Did you have a lyric book?
A proper flashback to a time when YouTube didn't bless us with lyric vid...Danny Guselli an hour ago