Corruption charges against Kodwa, Mackay dropped

The duo briefly appeared before the Pretoria High Court on Friday morning.





The former minister was implicated in a R1.6 million rand graft case and accused of accepting bribes, in return for his influence over IT tenders for the government.





Kodwa says he's ready to get back to work now that he's been cleared of corruption charges.





READ: Kodwa, MacKay graft case postponed to next Friday





"I am in the job market. I am available. I can be a journalist as you know that I am unemployed," he said.





He's been speaking to the media outside court.





"I am really grateful that I am talking to you as a free man. My first responsibility now, is to make sure I align myself with activities of the ANC."





