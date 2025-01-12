Shallcross residents take legal action over water shortages
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Residents in Shallcross, south of Durban, say they have
taken legal action against eThekwini Municipality over ongoing water shortages.
Residents in Shallcross, south of Durban, say they have taken legal action against eThekwini Municipality over ongoing water shortages.
Community member, Nilesh Maharaj says the case has been filed with the Special Investigating Unit over the City's failure to provide consistent water supply.
"The focus is on the cause of the problem, remedies and recourse for the injustice and atrocity against human beings."
He says the issue is affecting most of Ward 17 including Crossmoor, and Savannah Park.
"Ward 17 has more than 36 000 residents, we are still challenged with water outages, the latest was between 17 December 2024 till currently."
READ: Residents hit by Durban water crisis build lawsuit against City
In a statement, the City says the ward and surrounding areas will continue to experience intermittent supply.
It says this is due to illegal connections, vandalism and water demand far exceeding its supply capacity, among other reasons.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Durban Super Giants captain shares exclusive SA20 insights
Keshav Maharaj joins the East Coast Breakfast squad to share his exclusi...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 2 hours ago
-
Get hired in 2025: In-demand jobs and skills in SA
Ready to thrive in the 2025 job market? Here are the top in-demand jobs ...Stacey & J Sbu 2 days, 4 hours ago