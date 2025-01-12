 Shallcross residents take legal action over water shortages
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

Residents in Shallcross, south of Durban, say they have taken legal action against eThekwini Municipality over ongoing water shortages.

Community member, Nilesh Maharaj says the case has been filed with the Special Investigating Unit over the City's failure to provide consistent water supply.

 

"The focus is on the cause of the problem, remedies and recourse for the injustice and atrocity against human beings."

 

He says the issue is affecting most of Ward 17 including Crossmoor, and Savannah Park.

 

"Ward 17 has more than 36 000 residents, we are still challenged with water outages, the latest was between 17 December 2024 till currently."

In a statement, the City says the ward and surrounding areas will continue to experience intermittent supply.

 

It says this is due to illegal connections, vandalism and water demand far exceeding its supply capacity, among other reasons.


