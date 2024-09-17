Shaka's Head informal settlement ‘illegally occupied’
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
KwaDukuza officials have
distanced themselves from several issues raised over an eviction notice at a
local informal settlement.
Members of the shack dwellers movement, Abahlali Basemjondolo and residents marched to the municipality's offices on Monday.
They voiced their concern over the possible removal of some 900 families from Shaka's Head informal settlement.
A representative from the mayor's office received their memorandum and has been given a two-week deadline to respond.
The municipality's Head of Communication, Sifiso Zulu, insists the land has been illegally occupied
"Having started the process as far back as 2019, we have approached the High Court so we can be able to get back the land that was designated for public use and was illegally occupied. The matter is before the court.
“We will not participate in a process that picks to politicise what is essentially a criminal act of occupying land that does not belong to you."
