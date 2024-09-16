Abahlali baseMjondolo to march against forced removals in KwaDukuza
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Civic
organisation Abahlali baseMjondolo is expected to march to the KwaDukuza
Municipality offices against what they have labelled militarised ‘raids.’
They say about 900 families are facing threats of forceful removals at Shaka’s Head informal settlement.
A court matter between Abahlali and the municipality is currently before the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Abahlali's Mqapheli Bonono says KwaDukuza has offered to house families in Vlakspruit an area he says is too far and expensive for travel.
"It is about 16 kilometres away from where the people are settled and living right now. It is very disturbing already. They have said something that they are going to build a power station, now they are turning and saying they are going to build a school.
"People are saying if you want to develop the land why can't you look for the nearest accommodation where they are, they are not saying they cannot be able and sit and negotiate at the table."
