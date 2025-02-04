Shailen Singh’s dad says bail outcome ‘quite fair’
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The father of Shailen Singh, the businessman who was killed in Umhlanga, has commended the prosecution team for their efforts.
The Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday denied bail to one of two local brothers accused of the 32-year-old's murder.
Ferrel Govender has been ordered to remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in May.
His younger brother, Darren, was granted bail of R200,000 with conditions.
Singh was gunned down at a parking lot on Meridian Drive in December.
His father, Pradeep, says they are pleased with the court's decision.
"We respect the court's decision. I will commend the investigating officer and his team, as well as the prosecutors and the magistrate. I think the outcome was quite fair.
"The guy can stay in jail for 50 years, but it will never bring a son back to his parents, a husband back to his wife or a father back to his son. Shailen was at the prime of his life; he had big aspirations and dreams, and all we can do now is pray that justice prevails."
