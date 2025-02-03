One Govender brother granted bail in murder trial
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Judgment has been handed down in the bail
application of two Durban siblings accused of killing a businessman.
Shailen Singh was shot dead in late December while in his car outside an Umhlanga restaurant.
Ferrel and Darren Govender were arrested on New Year's Day.
After a bail hearing that lasted nearly a month, Magistrate Kevin Broughton gave his decision on Monday afternoon, denying Ferrel Govender bail.
His younger brother, Darren, can walk out of jail.
READ: Woman in Govender brothers’ case testifies in court
His bail has been set at R200,000 with conditions.
The National Prosecuting Authority says the 32-year-old has been ordered not to interfere with witnesses and must report daily to the nearest police station.
He also cannot apply for travel documents.
The State had opposed bail, arguing that the brothers may influence or intimidate witnesses, conceal or destroy evidence and possibly evade trial.
The pair will return to court in May.
