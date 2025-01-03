Shailen Singh murder suspects to appear in Durban court

Singh, who was the owner of a logistics company, was shot and killed while seated in his vehicle in a parking lot on Meridian Drive in uMhlanga last week.





KZN police yesterday confirmed that two suspects, who are brothers and linked to the security industry were nabbed on New Years day.





READ: Brothers arrested in Durban businessman's murder case





The 32 and 40-year-old suspects will line up in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.





Singh’s father Pradeep says they hope justice will prevail.





"It is traumatic because my son was a non-drinker and did not indulge in drugs. He was married for one year, had a two-month baby and his life revolved around his family. For his life to have been taken by someone who is not god is traumatic."





