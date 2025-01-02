Two arrested for Durban businessman murder

32-year-old Shailen Singh was shot and killed by unknown suspects in Umhlanga on Sunday.





Police say he had been in his car in a parking lot on Meridian Drive, when he was ambushed.





He was laid to rest yesterday,





Singh is believed to be the owner of a truck and security company.





KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police apprehended the suspects yesterday.





“The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Organized Crime: Murder and Robbery Unit have arrested two suspects on Wednesday, in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old businessman who was shot and killed at a parking lot in Umhlanga on 29 December 2024.





"Two vehicles which were seen leaving the crime scene after the murder were also recovered. The suspects, who are brothers aged 35 and 40 years old, will appear in in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, 3 January 2025.”





