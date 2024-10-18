'Sex for marks' MUT scandal part of broader societal issue - expert

According to a report by the Daily News, the Umlazi varsity suspended a lecturer over accusations marks were traded for sexual favours and money.

Scores of civil engineering students have allegedly been affected.

The MUT released a statement on Friday morning stating that it's still busy with its investigation and is concerned that some colleagues spoke prematurely to the media.

The institution says it takes these allegations very seriously.





Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said the allegations have shocked the academic community.

"The MUT administration must take decisive action to address these allegations, ensuring a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible.

"Anything less would be a betrayal of the trust placed in the institution.

"The ‘sex for marks’ scandal is symptomatic of a broader societal issue – the pervasive culture of sexual harassment and exploitation that plagues our educational institutions,” he added.





