Ntuli confident of zero irregularities during KZN matric finals

"In line with this, under the leadership of MEC [Sipho] Hlomuka, all matriculants will tomorrow, on the 18th of October, sign a pledge committing to upholding the credibility and integrity of the matric examinations process," he said.

Students will sit for their National Senior Certificate papers from Monday.

Ntuli's and Hlomuka briefing the media in Durban on the province's readiness for the NSC.

He says they've put measures in place to ensure there aren't any exam leaks.





"Yesterday, MEC Hlomuka and the HOD, Mr Ngcobo, conducted a thorough inspection of the printing facilities and are satisfied that stringent protocols are in place to ensure the integrity of our exam processes.





"I do wish to add that the department is conducting close monitoring of 12 districts the province has identified as high-risk examination centres."

The centres include Amajuba, Pinetown, Umlazi, and iLembe District.





