 Severe weather conditions over KZN on Thursday
Updated | By Newswatch

The South African Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Warning of heavy rain, thundershowers across KZN
A Yellow level 2 warning has been sent out for the southern parts of the province. 


The weather office says severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours will be expected, “which may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock”.

 

A Yellow level 4 warning was also issued for the extreme southern parts of KZN on Thursday, with the same conditions expected.

