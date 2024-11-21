Severe weather conditions over KZN on Thursday

A Yellow level 2 warning has been sent out for the southern parts of the province.





READ: uMkhanyakude ‘will cooperate’ to recover ‘misspent’ R150m

The weather office says severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours will be expected, “which may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock”.

A Yellow level 4 warning was also issued for the extreme southern parts of KZN on Thursday, with the same conditions expected.