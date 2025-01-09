Severe weather claims 11 lives in KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal has revealed that severe weather has claimed the lives of 11 people in the province since last month.
Over the weekend alone, three people died in separate incidents.
In the Mpofu area, six-year-old Banele Mpungose succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by lightning.
Lwandle Pasi, who's from Darnal, in KwaDukuza and Siyabonga Mavundla, from the Ohwebede area, both drowned in separate incidents.
The department's Senzelwe Mzila says efforts are being made to provide relief to the affected families.
"MEC Buthelezi has dispatched disaster management teams to provide support to the affected families. This includes providing essential resources, coordinating relief efforts, and assessing the extent of the damage.
"The severe weather has caused widespread disruption across KZN, with extensive Infrastructure damage and widespread power outages and Eskom technical teams are working tirelessly to restore power."
