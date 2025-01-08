Boy (6) killed by lightning in KZN

Banele Mpungose was with his family in the Mpofu area when lighting hit a rondavel over the weekend.

The little boy reportedly suffered severe head injuries and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The uMlalazi Municipality Mayor, Queen Xulu, visited the family on Tuesday following the tragic incident.

"While they were mourning the passing of the senior member of the family, we have also gathered that there were about twelve family members that were in the rondavel house when the lightning strike," says municipal spokesperson Nonhlanhla Jele.

READ: 18 killed in Van Reenen's Pass crash

“Fortunately, some survived, and unfortunately, Banele suffered severe injuries, and he had to be transported to the hospital with two other siblings who are fighting for their lives in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the Ndwedwe Local Municipality Mayor, Samuel Mfeka, said they are trying to find alternative routes for the Nazareth Baptist Church members participating in this year's pilgrimage.

It is after about 10 mud houses were washed away and bridges flooded on the roads leading up to the prayer mountains.

"So now there is this influx of vehicles which is causing too much mud on the roads because our roads are mostly gravel roads. Lots of vehicles are stuck on the road, but our disaster team is outside to help people get access to the mountain," said Mfeka.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)