Severe storms leave 25 areas in KZN without power
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Twenty-five areas have been plunged into darkness in KwaZulu-Natal following severe storms and winds.
Joyce Zingoni, who's with Eskom, says they are working to restore power to the affected areas.
"Our technicians are out to different sites, and they are working around the clock to assess the damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We urge customers to treat all installations as life for their safety."
Ladysmith, Nongoma, Dundee, and Eshowe are just the handful of northern KZN towns being hit with widespread outages.
Full list of affected areas:
Nqutu, Nongoma, Dundee, Eshowe, Vryheid, Nkandla, Estcourt, Stanger, Mtubatuba, Kamberg, Marburg, Harding, Hluhluwe, Melmoth, Wartburg, Ladysmith, Richards Bay, Ixopo, Nottingham Road, Greytown, Kranskop, Inchanga, Richmond, and Pongola.
