Severe storms leave 25 areas in KZN without power





Joyce Zingoni, who's with Eskom, says they are working to restore power to the affected areas.

"Our technicians are out to different sites, and they are working around the clock to assess the damage and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We urge customers to treat all installations as life for their safety."

READ: Eskom suspends load shedding

Ladysmith, Nongoma, Dundee, and Eshowe are just the handful of northern KZN towns being hit with widespread outages.

Full list of affected areas:

Nqutu, Nongoma, Dundee, Eshowe, Vryheid, Nkandla, Estcourt, Stanger, Mtubatuba, Kamberg, Marburg, Harding, Hluhluwe, Melmoth, Wartburg, Ladysmith, Richards Bay, Ixopo, Nottingham Road, Greytown, Kranskop, Inchanga, Richmond, and Pongola.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)