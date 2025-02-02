Eskom suspends load shedding

Eskom suspended load shedding on Sunday morning, saying it has managed to sufficiently replenish its emergency reserves.





After keeping the country’s lights on for 10 months, the utility on Friday imposed stage 3 load shedding in response to multiple trips at two power stations.





“After a temporary setback that necessitated the implementation of load shedding over the weekend, Eskom has suspended load shedding as of 06:00 today due to the recovery of sufficient emergency reserves," said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.





"This follows more than 10 months of uninterrupted electricity supply, reflecting the effectiveness of the Generation Recovery Plan."





