Severe storms claim four lives in Bushbuckridge

The town was hit by devastating storms on Sunday and Monday.

"I can confirm that the fourth person has died at Mkhuhlu, who was strike by lightning," says the municipality’s Fhumulani Thovhakale.

Officials say more than 300 houses have been damaged.

The extreme weather conditions have also disrupted the final matric exams, affecting more than ten high schools.

