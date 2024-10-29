Severe storms claim four lives in Bushbuckridge
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Four people have died in Bushbuckridge in
Mpumalanga province following severe storms.
The town was hit by devastating storms on Sunday and Monday.
"I can confirm that the fourth person has died at Mkhuhlu, who was strike by lightning," says the municipality’s Fhumulani Thovhakale.
READ: Schools damaged during severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga
Officials say more than 300 houses have been damaged.
The extreme weather conditions have also disrupted the final matric exams, affecting more than ten high schools.
