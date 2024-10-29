Schools damaged during severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga

Ten of the schools damage are high schools, where Grade 12 learners are currently writing their National Senior Certificate (NSC) final exams.

Spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, Elijah Mhlanga, confirmed that the department is on high alert, but reported no disruptions to Monday's exams due to the effective utilization of community spaces as exam centers by district officials.

Meanwhile, Basic Education Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, commended the district officials who averted a crisis on Monday by protecting the matric examinations which went on as planned, despite the damage.

“The classrooms of the lower grades which had not been affected were used in some schools but most of all, we appreciate the kind gesture of our churches who have offered their buildings to be used for exam purposes. We are truly grateful.”

The Deputy Minister has requested community members to remain alert, report any damage, steer clear of river crossings, and monitor weather updates from the South African Weather Services for their safety.

