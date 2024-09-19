Several weather warnings issued for KZN until weekend

The South African Weather Service has issued a level 6 warning and three level 2 warnings for parts of the province.

Forecaster Sihle Dlamini says the extreme south-western region will experience disruptive snowfall from Friday into Saturday morning:

"It covers Kodstad, Underberg, all the way up to Okhahlamba. West of that, we have a Yellow Level 2 warning for snowfall that covers from Harding to Newcastle."





He says damaging winds and waves are expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay on Thursday and Friday morning.

There's also a warning for disruptive rain which could lead to localised flooding.

"We also have high pressure that is bringing in moisture. So, with those systems results into these warnings we have in place,” says Dlamini.





