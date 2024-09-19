KZN bracing for ‘severe weather’ in coming days

The province is bracing for a chilly weekend. the weather office confirmed that temperatures will plunge to below zero degrees in some parts.

Warnings have been issued for damaging winds and waves between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

Disruptive snow is expected over the extreme southwestern region on Friday.

KZN Cogta's Senzo Mzila says disaster teams are on high alert.

He's warned the severe weather may pose a risk to motorists and livestock.

"The weather conditions could result in localised flooding of roads, walkways and low-lying bridges. The weather conditions could also cause road closures due to snow, particularly in areas under the Drakensberg.

"Residents who rely on generators and braziers are urged to use caution when using these methods to keep warm."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)