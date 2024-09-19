KZN bracing for ‘severe weather’ in coming days
Updated | By Bulletin
The Department of
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged people across
KwaZulu-Natal to take precautions due to extreme weather conditions.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged people across KwaZulu-Natal to take precautions due to extreme weather conditions.
The province is bracing for a chilly weekend. the weather office confirmed that temperatures will plunge to below zero degrees in some parts.
Warnings have been issued for damaging winds and waves between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.
Disruptive snow is expected over the extreme southwestern region on Friday.
KZN Cogta's Senzo Mzila says disaster teams are on high alert.
He's warned the severe weather may pose a risk to motorists and livestock.
"The weather conditions could result in localised flooding of roads, walkways and low-lying bridges. The weather conditions could also cause road closures due to snow, particularly in areas under the Drakensberg.
"Residents who rely on generators and braziers are urged to use caution when using these methods to keep warm."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
President Ramaphosa has a twin and he works in security
Is our president moonlighting as a security guard?Stacey & J Sbu 10 minutes ago
-
Drama as local cheating show catches a cheater at popular mall
This is why cheating in any way is never the route to take...Danny Guselli an hour ago