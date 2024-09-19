 KZN bracing for ‘severe weather’ in coming days
Updated | By Bulletin

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged people across KwaZulu-Natal to take precautions due to extreme weather conditions.  

Disaster teams on standby amid weather warnings in KZN
The province is bracing for a chilly weekend. the weather office confirmed that temperatures will plunge to below zero degrees in some parts.

 

Warnings have been issued for damaging winds and waves between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

 

Disruptive snow is expected over the extreme southwestern region on Friday. 

 

KZN Cogta's Senzo Mzila says disaster teams are on high alert.

 

He's warned the severe weather may pose a risk to motorists and livestock.

 

"The weather conditions could result in localised flooding of roads, walkways and low-lying bridges. The weather conditions could also cause road closures due to snow, particularly in areas under the Drakensberg. 

"Residents who rely on generators and braziers are urged to use caution when using these methods to keep warm."

