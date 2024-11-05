Several KZN health facilities damaged by storms

Spokesperson Nathi Olifant says clinics and hospitals in uMgungundlovu, uThukela, and eThekwini Districts have been affected.

"In uThukela District, Ntabamhlophe Clinic, under Estcourt District Hospital, experienced damage due to strong winds, which blew away the roof of a standalone structure housing the clinic’s oxygen bank. Fortunately, the main clinic was not impacted.

“Also, in uThukela District under Ukhahlamba Local Municipality, the roof of Oliviershoek clinic ablution facilities was blown away by heavy storm winds.”





He says on Sunday, the roof of the doctors' quarters at Harry Gwala Regional Hospital was blown off by strong winds.

Several staff vehicles were also damaged by falling trees.

"The hospital administration promptly implemented an interim plan to address the damage and secure the affected quarters, with full restoration efforts already underway to minimise disruption."

At the McCord Provincial Eye Hospital, the third-floor awning partially collapsed.

Despite the damages, Olifant assured the public that healthcare services remain uninterrupted.





