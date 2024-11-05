‘Bridge is giving way’ - N2 near Joyner Road off-ramp close

‘Bridge is giving way’ - N2 near Joyner Road off-ramp closed
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The N2 near Joyner Road off-ramp in Prospecton in the south of Durban should be avoided.
This amid warnings that the bridge there is giving way.
"At the moment, traffic officers are on their way to investigate, but Durban metro is on scene. The road is indeed closed, and we would like to advise road users to use alternative routes," says RTI's Sindi Msimang.
READ: Wet, wet, wet Tuesday across KZN
Vehicles stuck on the bridge have been trying to make a U-turn.
