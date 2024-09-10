Several by-elections to be held in KZN on Wednesday

However, special votes and home visits are taking place on Tuesday until 5 pm.

There will be by-elections in eThekwini, Ray Nkonyeni, Mpofana, KwaDukuza, uMdoni and Nkandla municipalities.

In eThekwini, three wards are up for grabs.

The Democratic Alliance previously held wards 33, 35 and 36, with a combined 57,000 voters registered in these three wards.

Down the south coast, wards 14 and 24 in Ray Nkonyeni will also elect new representatives.





In the second ward, the African National Congress incumbent passed away.

In the municipality of uMdoni, the DA and ANC are contesting the Ward 15 by-election, which was also triggered by a resignation.

In the Midlands, voters in Ward 4 of Mpofana will also be heading to the polls, while on the north coast, two candidates from the DA and ANC will be hoping to emerge victorious in the KwaDukuza Ward 6 by-election.

Residents of Nkandla's Ward 4 will also cast their ballots to elect a new representative following the death of their IFP councillor.

All voting stations will open their doors at 7 am and close at 9 pm.





