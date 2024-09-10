Several by-elections to be held in KZN on Wednesday
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
It's all systems go as nine municipal by-elections are set to be held in KwaZulu Natal on Wednesday.
It's all systems go as nine municipal by-elections are set to be held in KwaZulu Natal on Wednesday.
However, special votes and home visits are taking place on Tuesday until 5 pm.
There will be by-elections in eThekwini, Ray Nkonyeni, Mpofana, KwaDukuza, uMdoni and Nkandla municipalities.
In eThekwini, three wards are up for grabs.
The Democratic Alliance previously held wards 33, 35 and 36, with a combined 57,000 voters registered in these three wards.
Down the south coast, wards 14 and 24 in Ray Nkonyeni will also elect new representatives.
READ: Independent candidate wins eThekwini by-election, Ward 34
In the second ward, the African National Congress incumbent passed away.
In the municipality of uMdoni, the DA and ANC are contesting the Ward 15 by-election, which was also triggered by a resignation.
In the Midlands, voters in Ward 4 of Mpofana will also be heading to the polls, while on the north coast, two candidates from the DA and ANC will be hoping to emerge victorious in the KwaDukuza Ward 6 by-election.
Residents of Nkandla's Ward 4 will also cast their ballots to elect a new representative following the death of their IFP councillor.
All voting stations will open their doors at 7 am and close at 9 pm.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Could this be the reason behind the term 'cat burglar'?
Cats are known for their natural ability to climb walls and get through ...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
We need this self-cleaning restroom in South Africa
This automated restroom charges users per hour and guarantees a clean to...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago