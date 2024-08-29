Independent candidate wins eThekwini by-election

By-elections took place on Wednesday after the resignation of the DA councillor Bobby Maharajh.

The ward includes the areas of Greenwood Park, Effingham, Redhill, and Avoca.

Akkers, an independent candidate, won with nearly 44% of the total votes cast.

The MK party got the second most number of votes in the ward with 19%, followed by the ANC with 18%. The DA managed only 15% of the votes this time compared to 39% they received in the 2021 Municipal Elections.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission, only a quarter of those registered in the ward cast their ballots with a 25.9% turnout.





New councillor Akkers also wears the hat of the chairperson of the Ward 34 Ratepayers and Residents Association.

There were also by-elections in other parts of the country on Wednesday.

The ANC retained five of its seats while the DA also retained seven seats won in 2021.

A notable win is that of the MK Party in the North West province.

Their candidate, Thabiso Molefe, has won the party's first outside KZN in Ward 45 Photsaneng Marikana in the Rustenburg Municipality.

The seat was previously held by the ANC.

