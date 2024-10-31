Seventh Lusikisiki massacre suspect in court

Mzukisi Ndamase was joined by five other suspects in the case.

Ndamase is currently serving a life sentence for murder and robbery.

He was taken from a Correctional Services facility after police investigations linked him to the murders.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali explains what happened in court.

"He has decided not to use legal aid or appoint [an] attorney. He’s decided to conduct his own defence.

"All the six men are now having to appear again in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on the 26 of November [to allow for further investigations]."

Ndamase joins Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe "AP" Ndende, Lwando Antony Abi, Bonga Hintsa, Zenande Paya and Mawethu Nomdlembu, who have all abandoned bail.

They are facing 18 counts of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The 28 September murders at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near Lusikisiki left five other people injured.

