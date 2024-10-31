Another breakthrough in Lusikisiki massacre

Eighteen people were shot dead last month.





The victims are said to have all been related.





"A 46-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged for 18 counts of murder for the Lusikisiki mass shooting. He is appearing at Lusikisiki Magistrates Court today," says Eastern Cape police's Siphokwazi Mawisa.





The arrest brings to seven the number of suspects taken into custody in connection with the killings.





Three were arrested in Port Shepstone earlier this month.





