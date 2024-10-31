Another breakthrough in Lusikisiki massacre
Updated | By Algoa FM
Police in the Eastern Cape say they've made another breakthrough in their investigation into the mass shooting in Lusikisiki.
Police in the Eastern Cape say they've made another breakthrough in their investigation into the mass shooting in Lusikisiki.
Eighteen people were shot dead last month.
The victims are said to have all been related.
"A 46-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged for 18 counts of murder for the Lusikisiki mass shooting. He is appearing at Lusikisiki Magistrates Court today," says Eastern Cape police's Siphokwazi Mawisa.
READ: Two more suspects arrested for Lusikisiki massacre, weapons recovered
The arrest brings to seven the number of suspects taken into custody in connection with the killings.
Three were arrested in Port Shepstone earlier this month.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
KZN's prime fishing hotspots
Despite windy conditions, it has been another action-packed week on the ...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
WATCH: Man builds haunted house in garage
Who needs a fancy event when you can do it yourself at home?Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago