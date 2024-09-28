Seventeen people killed in Eastern Cape mass shooting

Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu is later expected to release more details on the attack that took place last night.

National Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says a manhunt has been launched for the suspects involved.

"In one house 13 people were killed including twelve women and a man. In another homestead, four people were also killed. The eighteenth victim is in a critical condition in hospital. The Minister of Police has condemned these heinous killings and has instructed the Provincial Commissioner of the province to ensure maximum resources are deployed to find those behind the heinous attack."

In total 15 women and two men were killed.

The attack happened just hours after the SAPS signed a cooperation agreement with the Eastern Cape Government and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro to boost public safety.

This follows increased crime, including kidnappings and extortion.

READ: Digital Vibes: Lizeka Tonjeni sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

Mchunu says they will use technology to track criminal movements.

"One of the things that we are going to have to do is to identify these criminals that are here, and we want to see their faces. They are not natural disasters like rain; the fact that they are committed by human beings means we can stop them."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)