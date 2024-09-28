Digital Vibes: Lizeka Tonjeni sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

Lizeka Tonjeni was sentenced in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria yesterday.

She was convicted of one count of corruption worth R160 000.

Tonjeni pleaded not guilty to the charge, claiming that the payment she received from the KZN-based company was for weight loss products.

In 2021, it was found that the awarding of a multi-million-rand Covid-19 communications tender to the company was irregular.





“While Tonjeni was employed as a project manager at MISA she received payments that were not authorised and due to her from Digital Vibes. In court she asked for a non-custodial sentence, however, the state successfully argued for a direct imprisonment,” says NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

