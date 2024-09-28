Digital Vibes: Lizeka Tonjeni sentenced to 5 years imprisonment
Updated | By Masechaba Sefularo
A former Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency employee
has begun serving a five-year prison sentence for corruption related to the
controversial Digital Vibes contract.
A former Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency employee has begun serving a five-year prison sentence for corruption related to the controversial Digital Vibes contract.
Lizeka Tonjeni was sentenced in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria yesterday.
She was convicted of one count of corruption worth R160 000.
Tonjeni pleaded not guilty to the charge, claiming that the payment she received from the KZN-based company was for weight loss products.
In 2021, it was found that the awarding of a multi-million-rand Covid-19 communications tender to the company was irregular.
READ: Freedom Under Law welcomes Hlophe JSC ruling
“While Tonjeni was employed as a project manager at MISA she received payments that were not authorised and due to her from Digital Vibes. In court she asked for a non-custodial sentence, however, the state successfully argued for a direct imprisonment,” says NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Birthday party sees kids painting a Ferrari 812
Even if the paint is washable, that's an R8-million car!Stacey & J Sbu 21 hours ago
-
New Kids On The Block fans clap back at negative video
A snippet of some of the band members dancing on stage painted them in a...Danny Guselli 1 day ago