Seven police officers in Durban court on corruption charges

The group is alleged to have tried to extort R100,000 from a Phoenix businessman.

The Hawks in KZN say a civilian, believed to be the ringleader, entered the victim's shop pretending to be a customer.

He bought several cigarette cartons, paid, and was given change.

Four suspects arrived shortly afterwards and allegedly introduced themselves as police.

The Hawks say the cops proceeded to search the shop and confiscated cigarettes, claiming they were counterfeit.

They allegedly drove the man to Phoenix Police Station, where they demanded R100,000 to release him and his stock.

The businessman is said to have contacted his wife, who apparently could only raise around R80,000.

The Hawks were alerted, and a meeting point was arranged for this past Sunday.

Four suspects, including the man who posed as a customer, were arrested in a sting operation after taking the cash.

On Tuesday morning, another four officers handed themselves over to the Hawks.

Police say investigations are continuing, and more arrests are expected.

