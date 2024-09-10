Court hears Panday tax evasion case ready for trial

He faces tax fraud charges related to money his companies received from the SAPS for the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and 2011.

He is one of nine accused in a separate corruption case in the matter.

Panday is currently behind bars after his bid for bail was denied in court on Monday.

In handing down judgment, Magistrate Celuzuma Zuma concluded that Panday was a flight risk.

It's after state prosecutor Talita Louw revealed that the accused, who is out on bail in his corruption case, had already contravened his bail conditions.





The court heard that after Panday applied for a relaxation of his bail conditions to go to Europe and the UAE in December 2022, the investigating team discovered that he was instead in America.

It was further revealed that Panday used another passport that he claimed was previously missing to enter the US.

Louw argued that Panday had multiple passports and was a flight risk.

After judgment, the state said all necessary work for the investigation had been completed and that they were getting ready to issue a summons to representatives of the entities involved.

Spokesperson for the NPA's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, Henry Mamothame, said the matter was postponed in order to serve Panday with an indictment.

"We intend to move this matter to the high court, and we are trial-ready."

Panday will be back in court at the end of September.





