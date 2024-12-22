Eleven killed in taxi accident on R61

A spokesperson for Provincial Traffic, Unathi Binqose, says the accident involving a minibus taxi and Ford Ranger happened at 8 o'clock on Saturday night.

He says three people in the Ranger died on the scene, while eight passengers in the taxi were declared dead on the scene.

Earlier in the day, another three people died when a minibus taxi had a tyre burst and overturned on the R61 between Nxuba and Graaff-Reinet.

This brings the total to 21 people killed on the Provinces roads on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, five people were killed following a collision on the R409 between Ndabakazi and Ngqamakhwe, while two people died in a single-vehicle accident on the N2 outside Mdantsane.