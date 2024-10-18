Sergeant’s relatives arrested for Limpopo insurance murders
Updated | By Bulletin
Two more suspects arrested in an insurance payout murder case involving a police sergeant will line up in court on Friday morning.
Police say the women, both relatives of Rachel Kutumela, were nabbed in Limpopo on Thursday.
The top cop is accused of killing at least six people to cash in on insurance payouts.
National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says she's alleged to have fraudulently taken out life and funeral insurance covers for her victims and has since claimed R10 million as a sole beneficiary from various service providers.
"The pair is a 47-year-old nurse who is a sister to the sergeant, and the other is a 27-year-old daughter to the sergeant.
"The pair is expected to appear together with the accused at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on various charges, including murder, fraud and money laundering."
