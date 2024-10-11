‘Insurance killer’ cop’s court case postponed
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The Polokwane District Court has postponed the case against the Limpopo police Sergeant to Friday next week.
Forty-three-year-old Rachel Shokoane-Kutumela briefly appeared in court on Friday morning.
Shokane is accused of murdering at least six people for insurance claims between 2019 and 2024.
She allegedly benefited from insurance claims worth some R10 million.
Shokoane-Kutumela was arrested on duty on Thursday morning following a lengthy investigation.
National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Shokoane-Kutumela preyed on destitute, disadvantaged, and mentally disturbed people.
It is reported that two more women were taken in for questioning by the police a few hours after the arrest of the police sergeant on Thursday.
Apparently, some of the victims were related to the two women.
“We are still busy with the investigations. The investigation will reveal who was assisting her in these particular cases,” said Mathe.
In court, Magistrate Rodgers Machovane said Shokoane-Kutumela is facing a schedule 6 offence.
"The matter is postponed to the 18th of October (Friday) for the bail application and profiling. At this stage, I am informed that it is a schedule 6 bail application, and it is opposed by the state. You are to remain in custody until then."
