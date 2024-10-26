Senzo Meyiwa: A decade since Bafana Bafana captain's death

The 27-year-old was shot and killed at his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus in Gauteng in 2014.

Seven people including Khumalo, her sister Zandi, Longwe Twala, and two of Meyiwa's friends were in the house when the shooting happened.

They claim that he was shot by intruders.

Five men have been arrested and have been on trial in the matter.

Meyiwa's friend Brighton Mhlongo spoke to Newswatch on Friday.

"People often say that time heals a broken heart or a broken soul, but I just think that this one is going to take forever for us to heal because of the manner of how it happened.

"Senzo was a great human being, a great friend, a great brother and a great father as well."

One of Meyiwa's fans says the soccer star fulfilled his dreams of playing for the biggest team in the country.

"The man came from uMlazi, and he fulfilled his dreams to be a professional footballer, that played possibly to the high level," said one fan.

Whilst another fan sees Senzo Meyiwa as an inspiration.

"The guy was a proper role model and a legend, especially in his position in South Africa. We have not seen something like that in a while, and I think there was so much from him to offer," explains another fan.

