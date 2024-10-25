KZN serial rapist sentenced to ten life terms

Sfiso Gumede's attacks began a decade ago in Empangeni, with the youngest victim being 17.

He was caught in December 2022.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the 38-year-old targeted women walking alone.





"Gumede, who had established himself as a feared Empangeni serial rapist, started his raping spree in 2014 where he raped four women in three months (one each in July and August as well as two victims in September 2014). He then continued to rape women until December 2022, before police caught up with him.





"The Mtubatuba High Court has on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, sentenced a 38-year-old Sfiso Gumede to ten terms of life imprisonment after police successfully linked him to ten counts of rape. Gumede was also sentenced to spend another sixty years behind bars following a guilty verdict on four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances."





