Sentencing in Wentworth teen murder trial postponed

Dondre Addison was convicted of killing Leyton Fynn.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed as he walked home from holiday classes in June 2023.

Addison was wearing a black shirt as he sat on Friday at the dock at the Durban High Court.

Leyton's family sat behind him, wearing green shirts in honour of their loved one.

Sentencing has been pushed back by three weeks to give the probation officer time to interview both families before compiling sentencing reports.





READ: Zarah Ramsamy: Durban cop could face additional charges

Problems with the recording devices have also contributed to the delay.

Leyton's father, Tyrone Fynn, says the back-and-forth to court has affected their lives.

"It has been a battle. Nothing will ever be the same."

Proceedings are expected to resume on 21 February.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)