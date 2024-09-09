Sentencing expected in murder case of Umbumbulu mom
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A six-year-old murder case of an Umbumbulu mother will wrap up on Monday.
A six-year-old murder case of an Umbumbulu mother will wrap up on Monday.
The Durban High Court will be sentencing Sfundo Phewa, who's been convicted of the murder of Nozipho Zuma.
The court has heard that in 2018, Phewa and co-accused Sizwe Sitole broke into Zuma's family home with the intention of stealing.
But they did not expect Zuma to be at home.
She was first strangled and stabbed.
READ: Missing Phoenix man’s charred remains found in Amaoti
Phewa is in the dock for the final time on Monday after he was found guilty in August.
The Durban High Court will hand down the sentencing, which the defence argued needs to take into account that he was only 19 at the time of the murder and is also a first-time offender influenced by Sitole.
The state prosecutor, meanwhile, argued that while Sithole took the lead, Phewa was the one who ended Zuma’s life after she regained consciousness.
He added that after committing the murder, they went to buy drugs instead of reporting the matter to the police.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Brrrace yourselves! Stacey and J Sbu's top tips to dress for the cool weather
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead with Stacey and J SbuStacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Rassie Erasmus shares how he used the ladies' toilet in Cape Town
"And then I got stage fright!" - Rassie Erasmus.Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago