Sentencing expected in murder case of Umbumbulu mom

The Durban High Court will be sentencing Sfundo Phewa, who's been convicted of the murder of Nozipho Zuma.

The court has heard that in 2018, Phewa and co-accused Sizwe Sitole broke into Zuma's family home with the intention of stealing.

But they did not expect Zuma to be at home.

She was first strangled and stabbed.





Phewa is in the dock for the final time on Monday after he was found guilty in August.

The Durban High Court will hand down the sentencing, which the defence argued needs to take into account that he was only 19 at the time of the murder and is also a first-time offender influenced by Sitole.

The state prosecutor, meanwhile, argued that while Sithole took the lead, Phewa was the one who ended Zuma’s life after she regained consciousness.

He added that after committing the murder, they went to buy drugs instead of reporting the matter to the police.





