Missing Phoenix man’s charred remains found in Amaoti

Speaking on behalf of the family, rescue worker Denzil Govender confirmed they belong to missing Phoenix man, Gregory Papiah.







The 58-year-old was last seen leaving his home last month.





His car was later found in Inanda.





Govender says Papiah’s body was recovered just over a week ago, " The family confirmed from their side, that certain things they've noticed. verifying for them that it was him. However they had to wait for DNA results to officially confirm it."





Govender says the family received the medical report on Friday, after an agonizing wait. " Any family in that matter, it's difficult to a see a loved one being lost through a crime. Which is just ridiculous. They're not taking it easy."









KZN police say they'll release more information about the case soon.



