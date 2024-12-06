Senior Nongoma officials in court for tender fraud
Updated | By Noxolo Miya and Tsakane Mhlongo
Two corruption-accused officials from Nongoma are due to hear the outcome of their bail application in the Nongoma Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Municipal Manager Mthandeni Zungu and former Supply Chain Manager Khulekani Manqele are facing a string of charges linked to tender fraud amounting to R800,000.
Three others who have been implicated, including Mayor Clifford Ndabandaba, were granted bail this week.
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance says it will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to instruct the Special Investigating Unit to investigate allegations of widespread corruption in the municipality.
The party's Zululand Constituency Head, Mzamo Billy, says residents have expressed growing frustration over poor service delivery.
"The Democratic Alliance notes reports of bribes being paid to various politicians and officials."
