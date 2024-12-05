Jordaan fraud case postponed to Tuesday

Jordaan and his other two co-accused, Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, briefly appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.

The trio faces three counts of fraud, three counts of theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and theft.

The presiding judge postponed the matter to allow Jordaan and Hluyo to make a formal application to have it struck off the record.

"Gentlemen, your matter is postponed until the 10th of December back to court number 9 at 8:30 am. It is for the application to have the matter to be struck off the court role. Accused number 1 to 3, your bail has been extended with the same conditions."

The State alleges that, between 2014 and 2018, Jordaan hired a private security company for his personal protection and acquired the services of a public relations company without authorisation from the SAFA board.

During the last court appearance, the court heard that the 73-year-old hired the public relations firm after his reputation took a knock in 2017 when a South African singer and former lawmaker accused him of sexually assaulting her more than 20 years earlier.

SAFA’s legal representative, Lesedi Mphahlele, said they believed the charges were part of attempts to tarnish Jordaan’s reputation.

“This is a frivolous case; this has happened before ahead of an election in 2017 where the president of SAFA was charged for allegedly having raped Jennifer. Two years later, the matter was dropped. It was a clear ploy to charge the president in order to pressure him to step aside.”

