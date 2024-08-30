Security stepped up in Ladysmith amid taxi wars

The department has also activated Operation Shanela, with law enforcement teams carrying out anti-crime sweeps along routes where the Klipriver Taxi Association runs.

Police have so far impounded 17 taxis, suspended seven, and arrested 16 people.

The department's top brass and police boss, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, held a meeting at Musgrave Hotel in Durban on Thursday to discuss stability strategies.

Duma issued a warning to those operating without permits.

"We are not going to apply fear or favour when it comes to taxis without roadworthy permits and all those things. We must always impound those taxis."





During the meeting, Mkhwanazi revealed that the troubled association has been without leadership because of ongoing disputes.

"The association finds itself being entangled into a political space in that area and as a result, there was never focus in terms of what they were there for. So Santaco took over and we came up with results. The structure was dissolved, and we had to go nominate the new leadership," said Mkhwanazi.

However, he said there are still issues which is why they have asked Santaco KZN to intervene again.