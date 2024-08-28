Ladysmith taxi association denies pulling buses off roads
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Klipriver Taxi Association has refuted claims its members are forcing the BTI Bus Service off the roads in parts of Ladysmith.
Some commuters in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town have been left stranded due to the suspension of services.
However, the association said it had only acted against buses without the necessary permits to operate.
It added that it has since stopped its members from pulling any vehicles off the road.
SANTACO KZN spokesperson Sifiso Shangase says they would prefer the association to engage with bus service operators to find an amicable solution.
He says interfering with the operation of buses impacts the very commuters they are supposed to serve.
"We all understand that the business is becoming saturated. It probably frustrates the owners as well as the driver to see business going down.
"We are recommending that a meeting between the bus operators as well as the association leadership should be scheduled so that the number of buses scheduled are discussed and deliberated upon by both parties that are affected.
"There are those buses which are not scheduled, but the owner does have the authority and the discretion to use them and not to use them."
