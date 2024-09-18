Security increased after latest shooting, says Florida Road manager

A woman was shot and killed, allegedly at the hands of her cop boyfriend, inside a restaurant on Tuesday morning.

Two other people were hurt.

The man, who was attached to Westville police, was shot by members of the eThekwini metro police. He died in hospital.

The SAPS in KZN says they are investigating and have not ruled out a domestic dispute.

The UIP's Vanessa Knight says a lot of work has gone into curbing crime levels on the street, including increasing security.

Knight says residents feel safe.

"As much as there weren't a lot of people, the damage could have been ten times worse, but these sorts of incidents can happen anywhere. It has been a huge shock for us, it really has, and it’s just a tragic, tragic situation. This country really needs to work hard to do something about gender-based violence."

