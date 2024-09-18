Security increased after latest shooting, says Florida Road manager
Updated | By Nushera Soodya
The precinct manager for
Durban's Florida Road says they are grateful for how quickly police reacted to a
shooting incident on the prominent street.
The precinct manager for Durban's Florida Road says they are grateful for how quickly police reacted to a shooting incident on the prominent street.
A woman was shot and killed, allegedly at the hands of her cop boyfriend, inside a restaurant on Tuesday morning.
Two other people were hurt.
The man, who was attached to Westville police, was shot by members of the eThekwini metro police. He died in hospital.
The SAPS in KZN says they are investigating and have not ruled out a domestic dispute.
The UIP's Vanessa Knight says a lot of work has gone into curbing crime levels on the street, including increasing security.
READ: Berea police probing deadly Florida Road cop shooting
Knight says residents feel safe.
"As much as there weren't a lot of people, the damage could have been ten times worse, but these sorts of incidents can happen anywhere. It has been a huge shock for us, it really has, and it’s just a tragic, tragic situation. This country really needs to work hard to do something about gender-based violence."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)
Show's Stories
-
How much should we be tipping in South Africa?
It is common practice to tip people in the service industry, right?Danny Guselli 40 minutes ago
-
Areas in KZN that have the most car thefts
Even though Gauteng is in first place, KZN comes in second with the numb...Danny Guselli 56 minutes ago