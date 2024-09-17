Berea police probing deadly Florida Road cop shooting
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Berea police have opened
a case of murder after a woman was shot dead, allegedly by her cop boyfriend.
Berea police have opened a case of murder after a woman was shot dead, allegedly by her cop boyfriend.
The shooting happened at a popular restaurant on Durban's Florida Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
It's alleged the off-duty officer met with his girlfriend outside the restaurant, which was her place of work.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspect then drew out his service pistol and fired shots at her.
"The victim ran back inside the restaurant, and the man followed her as he continued shooting. She was declared at the scene. Two more people sustained gunshot injuries during the incident. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. However, domestic related issues cannot be ruled out; Metro police officers who were patrolling the area reacted."
Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu says the suspect was shot and injured by a metro cop who attended the scene.
"Our member used his department firearm and fired at the suspect. Later the suspect was identified as a member of SAPS at Westville Police Station."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
VIDEO: Failed proposal has people saying he dodged a bullet
Eek, this is awkward, but perhaps it is a case of dodging a bullet...Danny Guselli 50 minutes ago
-
Does this woman know about the mouse in her hair?
Uhm, excuse me, mam, do you know that there is a mouse in your hair...Danny Guselli 50 minutes ago